Donald Trump is under fire again for commenting on women's looks. But rather than criticizing them, this time, he praised Paris Hilton's appearance. The part people are upset about is that he was recounting an interaction that took place when she was 12.
"Now, somebody who a lot of people don’t give credit to, but in actuality is really beautiful, is Paris Hilton," he once told Howard Stern.
"Did you wanna bang her?" Stern asked him.
"Well, at 12, I wasn’t interested," he responded. But, he added, "I saw at 12 she was beautiful." He still thought, though, that she was "dumb as a fox."
People were creeped out about the fact that he even noticed a 12-year-old's "beauty."
Donald Trump fantasized about his friend's 12 year old daughter.— Mr. Jameson Neat (@MrJamesonNeat) October 1, 2016
Is that not the very definition of pedophile?
(Paris Hilton ~12 years old) pic.twitter.com/bi4VDgV6kd
Donald trump had a crush on 12 year old Paris Hilton. I can't imagine how disgusting she feels having to know this— J. Sizzler (@jennisizzler) October 1, 2016
He also said he'd seen her sex tape, claiming his wife, Melania, showed it to him. "I think it's probably unfortunate and it made Paris hotter in terms of the world, because the world is so screwed up," he said.
Some people pointed out that Donald Trump also recently criticized former Miss Universe Alicia Machado for allegedly making a sex tape. They saw this criticism as indicative of a double standard, given that Trump himself watched a sex tape and, according to a new BuzzFeed report, was once in a Playboy video.
Machado isn't in a sex tape. Trump IS in a soft-core Playboy tape. And watched Paris Hilton, after thinking she was attractive @ 12. #Ick— Michelle (@Eaglefly124) October 1, 2016
Howard Stern also recounted Donald Trump telling him in another interview that "vagina is expensive." Trump agreed that he once said this. It seems that every day, a new controversial comment is unearthed and some people are just done with it all.
I don't know about you all, but the 12-year old Paris Hilton story put me at peak Trump. I'm signing up for a 40-day medically induced coma.— kara vallow (@teenagesleuth) October 1, 2016
