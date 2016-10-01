Story from Pop Culture

The Internet Is Calling Donald Trump Out For Saying 12-Year-Old Paris Hilton Was "Beautiful"

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images.
Donald Trump is under fire again for commenting on women's looks. But rather than criticizing them, this time, he praised Paris Hilton's appearance. The part people are upset about is that he was recounting an interaction that took place when she was 12.

"Now, somebody who a lot of people don’t give credit to, but in actuality is really beautiful, is Paris Hilton," he once told Howard Stern.

"Did you wanna bang her?" Stern asked him.

"Well, at 12, I wasn’t interested," he responded. But, he added, "I saw at 12 she was beautiful." He still thought, though, that she was "dumb as a fox."
People were creeped out about the fact that he even noticed a 12-year-old's "beauty."

He also said he'd seen her sex tape, claiming his wife, Melania, showed it to him. "I think it's probably unfortunate and it made Paris hotter in terms of the world, because the world is so screwed up," he said.

Some people pointed out that Donald Trump also recently criticized former Miss Universe Alicia Machado for allegedly making a sex tape. They saw this criticism as indicative of a double standard, given that Trump himself watched a sex tape and, according to a new BuzzFeed report, was once in a Playboy video.

Howard Stern also recounted Donald Trump telling him in another interview that "vagina is expensive." Trump agreed that he once said this. It seems that every day, a new controversial comment is unearthed and some people are just done with it all.
