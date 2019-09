Donald Trump is under fire again for commenting on women's looks. But rather than criticizing them , this time, he praised Paris Hilton's appearance. The part people are upset about is that he was recounting an interaction that took place when she was 12."Now, somebody who a lot of people don’t give credit to, but in actuality is really beautiful, is Paris Hilton," he once told Howard Stern."Did you wanna bang her?" Stern asked him."Well, at 12, I wasn’t interested," he responded. But, he added, "I saw at 12 she was beautiful." He still thought, though, that she was "dumb as a fox."