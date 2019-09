Donald Trump has lately come under fire for bodyshaming former Miss Universe Alicia Machado . By that, we mean both when she was the reigning Miss Universe and then again yesterday for no particular reason. Because everyone knows that when you get a chance to apologize for something, you should double down and start randomly insulting people. That's just good business.Turns out, he has quite the history of shaming women that he feels weigh more than they ought to. (What a nice guy, looking out for women like that.) Vanity Fair points out that he once did the same to fellow reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, who was literally pregnant at the time.This was no bait and switch: Trump literally responds to a question about registering for baby shower gifts with a mini-monologue about Kardashian's weight. It's truly insane.“She’s gotten a little bit large,” Trump, who still eats KFC at 70 , said. “I would say this, I don’t think you should dress like you weigh 120 pounds.”Don't bodyshame pregnant women, you poor troll.