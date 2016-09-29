Donald Trump has lately come under fire for bodyshaming former Miss Universe Alicia Machado. By that, we mean both when she was the reigning Miss Universe and then again yesterday for no particular reason. Because everyone knows that when you get a chance to apologize for something, you should double down and start randomly insulting people. That's just good business.
Turns out, he has quite the history of shaming women that he feels weigh more than they ought to. (What a nice guy, looking out for women like that.) Vanity Fair points out that he once did the same to fellow reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, who was literally pregnant at the time.
This was no bait and switch: Trump literally responds to a question about registering for baby shower gifts with a mini-monologue about Kardashian's weight. It's truly insane.
“She’s gotten a little bit large,” Trump, who still eats KFC at 70, said. “I would say this, I don’t think you should dress like you weigh 120 pounds.”
Don't bodyshame pregnant women, you poor troll.
Turns out, he has quite the history of shaming women that he feels weigh more than they ought to. (What a nice guy, looking out for women like that.) Vanity Fair points out that he once did the same to fellow reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, who was literally pregnant at the time.
This was no bait and switch: Trump literally responds to a question about registering for baby shower gifts with a mini-monologue about Kardashian's weight. It's truly insane.
“She’s gotten a little bit large,” Trump, who still eats KFC at 70, said. “I would say this, I don’t think you should dress like you weigh 120 pounds.”
Don't bodyshame pregnant women, you poor troll.
Advertisement
The internet, as it does, reacted.
Trump's comments about Kardashian were a preemptive strike against his 2020 reelection opponent Kanye West.— Jim Antle (@jimantle) September 28, 2016
@Olivianuzzi @jonfavs @VanityFair kind of eerie that Trump knows her goal weight ... https://t.co/cBMIGwuemE— Amanda Hess (@amandahess) September 28, 2016
Kim Kardashian controls 83 million voters on Instagram. By comparison, Obama only got 58 million votes in 2012. Game over for Trump.— Gary He (@garyhe) September 28, 2016
SOMEONE GIVE KANYE HIS PHONE BACK!! https://t.co/3YYxbHqNdM— Ray McGuinness (@raymcguinness) September 28, 2016
Let the record show that nothing could slow the Trump Train down until he talked trash on Kim Kardashian. R.I.P.— Gary He (@garyhe) September 28, 2016
Presumably we won't know the full story until Kim secretly records a phone call and posts it to Snapchat.
Advertisement