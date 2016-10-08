Public outrage over Donald Trump's attitudes toward women hit its peak on Friday, when The Washington Post released a video from 2005 of Trump making vulgar sexual comments about women.
The video contained a conversation between Trump and Access Hollywood's Billy Bush about how he seduces women. "I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them," Trump said. "Just kiss. I don’t even wait."
He went on to day that, "When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."
Trump also described an interaction with a woman identified by Access Hollywood as Nancy O'Dell. "I moved on her and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try and fuck her," he said. "I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there, and she was married."
A statement on the Trump campaign's site dismisses the conversation as "locker room banter." Trump himself released an apology video late Friday saying he's not a "perfect person" and that he regrets the comments.
"I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize,” he said.
But others aren't letting him off so easily. Trump's comments have angered the Left and the Right alike, with many of them taking to Twitter to give their two cents.
Here's how some of the most prominent politicians and celebrities reacted to the video.
