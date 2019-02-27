Things You Should Say To Your Single 30-Something Friend

Yes, please continue to make all sorts of plans with your single friends, in groups or otherwise. If you are single, please continue to make plans with your single friends who understand your perspective because they’re living it, too. But if you are not single, please start inviting your single friends to the events you never do. The events where they never pop into your mind—and know that it’s okay that they didn’t pop into your mind before. We’re all just doing our best out here.