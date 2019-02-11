10 Ways To Spend Valentine's Day If You're Single & Over It

What you choose to do with your time on February 14 tends to feel monumental, whether you're in a relationship or not. You're either out on a romantic date, which people find corny, or you're at a Galentine's Day party, which can also feel lame. As a single person, you might feel like you have to choose between defying societal expectations or just giving into them, which is why Valentine's Day presents such an inevitable conundrum.
In truth, it truly doesn't matter what you do on Valentine's Day, or who you decide to spend time with. If you're not dating anyone, you have the luxury of making your own damn plans. And while we can't tell you how you should feel about the holiday, we would encourage you to embrace your solitude and take yourself on your ideal Valentine's Day date — whatever that means to you.
For some people, that means staying in, while others may want to go all out and spend the day at a luxury spa. Whatever your speed, here are some activities and "dates" that'd be ideal for single people on Valentine's Day.