Staying at home on a night when you're "supposed to" go out feels absolutely incredible. Having a partner to stay home with on one of these nights makes it even more delicious. While many couples scramble to get a dinner reservation, or embark on elaborate adventures in honor of Valentine's Day, homebodies can relish in what they do best: not leave the house.
But just because you're staying in doesn't mean you can't do something special in the comfort of your own home. Shaking up your usual Netflix and chill routine would probably be good for your relationship, and Valentine's Day is a holiday, after all, so you might as well celebrate. Having a date night in also means you can save money to put toward your partner's gift.
Whether you're in the mood to do something mushy and romantic, or want a fun game to play with your partner, ahead are some brilliant Valentine's Day ideas you can enjoy in the great indoors. And hey, if one of these ideas doesn't quite tickle your fancy, there's a good chance you can think of at least one activity that you can do at home together...