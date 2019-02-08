Your Valentine's Day Horoscope Is Here

While it might seem like romance is on everyone's mind, it looks like people will be working to become their best selves on Valentine's Day. Whether you're single or in a relationship, the waxing moon in Gemini will help us to talk to each other about our hopes, desires, and love for ourselves and each other. While we'll all be at the ready to spill our souls, make sure that you're listening to what your partner, friends, and family are saying too. Innovative Uranus has been conjoined with fiery Mars since the 11th, bringing about significant change and action in our lives. We're collectively feeling creative and strong, because the sun resides in Aquarius, putting out a higher-minded vibration. Action planet Mars is inhabiting Taurus, a sign of work, mindfulness and rest. So let Mars inspire you — don't let yourself burn out. Take time to enjoy a comfortable night in with your loved ones
Entertainment News
Serena Williams Misses U.S. Open Record & Bianca Andreescu Makes ...
Serena Williams is the GOAT, and almost no one would disagree. But even the greats sometimes experience setbacks. This weekend, the U.S. Open tournament ca