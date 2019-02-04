13 So-Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Partner

There's a widely-held belief that buying Valentine's Day gifts is lame, because it feeds into the holiday's capitalist undertones. But listen, if your partner's love language is "receiving gifts" or "acts of service," then there's a good chance they would enjoy getting a gift. So, 2019 should be the year that we reclaim the Valentine's Day gift for your partner.
The perfect Valentine's Day gift for your romantic partner is one that's part sentimental, part useful, and maybe a little bit sexy, too. Whether you've been together for one week or what feels like an entire lifetime, shopping for the perfect gift can be challenging. But the key is to just trust your gut and go with whatever you think they'd love — besides you, of course.
Here, we've found Valentine's Day gift ideas that check all the boxes, and will make your partner's day — even if they really were not expecting to get a gift for Valentine's Day.
