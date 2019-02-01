We Found Affordable Airbnbs In The 5 Trendiest Valentine's Day Destinations

We might like to believe that it's the couple and the location that makes an experience romantic. If you're truly in love, any situation can turn sentimental simply by staring into one another's eyes, right? But the truth is not every backdrop is conducive to really feeling the love. That's why many couples choose to leave the sameness of their homes and travel somewhere that actually can ignite some passion for Valentine's Day. According to Airbnb, there are certain Valentine's Day weekend destinations that are currently trending for being seriously romantic.
The travel site reports that Tahoe, CA is the top trending travel destination for Valentine's Day weekend 2019. With its many cozy cabins with their breathtaking views of the vast lake and snowy mountains, it's no wonder Tahoe is drawing attention from couples looking for romantic getaways. Other top trending destinations for the upcoming Valentine's Day weekend include New Orleans, LA; The Catskills and Hudson Valley, NY; Phoenix, AZ; and finally, for those who are looking to really get away, Seville, Spain.
Though it's true that not every location can be considered romantic, you don't have to drop too much cash to find a spot that will bring you and your S.O. closer this Valentine's Day. Ahead, we've rounded up Airbnb rentals in all five of the top trending V-Day weekend destinations, and every one of the listing costs less than $100 a night.
