For many of us, becoming a world traveler is an ultimate life goal, but it's one we don't expect to achieve until we retire, win the lottery, or sell that screenplay we've been talking about writing for the past seven years. But that doesn't necessarily mean we can't plan bucket list-worthy vacations on a budget.
Airbnb recently provided Refinery29 with its most-booked rentals worldwide, and to our surprise, the number one spot, a beachside apartment with a view in South Korea, can be booked for just $45 a night. The other nine rentals are all under $200 a night and have impressive reviews. From Iceland to New York, Australia to Lisbon, the top 10 feature aspirational travel destinations with comfy and convenient accommodations.
Take a look ahead to see the top 10 most-booked Airbnb rentals around the world. However, if you want to snag a stay at one of these coveted spots, you'll have to book far in advance because these money-saving finds are no secret.