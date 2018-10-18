Thanks to Instagram's army of travel bloggers, new and off-the-beaten-track destinations seem more accessible than ever. We know where they've been, but what about the up-and-coming destinations we'll be seeing lots more of in 2019? According to Booking.com, the top travel destinations for the year ahead are an eclectic bunch, ranging from a historic Dutch city to an unspoiled island bird sanctuary off the coast of Bali.
The 10 places were selected after Booking.com polled 21,500 travellers from 29 countries on where they've travelled to already and where they plan to visit in the next 12 months. The website's research also found that sustainable and conscious travel are set to become even more popular in 2019, as travellers seek to reduce negative environmental impact but still satisfy their wanderlust.
Meanwhile, more than half of global travellers (53%) said that they plan to take more weekend trips in 2019. Thankfully, a few of the destinations in the top 10 are doable over a long weekend... well, just about.