Weekend getaways can end up being more difficult to plan than a lengthier trip. With only two to three days at your travel disposal, strategic time-management is vital. Plus, not all cities are short stay-friendly. Unless, that is, you're equipped with expert travel knowledge. Collette Stohler, from award-winning travel blog Roamaroo, just so happens to be an expert in getting-the-hell-out-of-dodge for short stays — so, we hit her up for a weekend-getaway game plan.
Stohler outlined her top five destination picks around the world that are ideal for fleeting visits and why — including insider recs on places to stay, eat, and adventure. From desert towns in Arizona to international cities in the Netherlands, the below trips are weekend getaway vetted and approved. So scroll on to find a location that fits your travel style and get-the-hell-out-of-dodge this weekend.
Scottsdale, Arizona
"In less than an hour flight from Los Angeles, you can transport yourself to a desert landscape filled with endless adventures, divine dining, and lots of fun in the sun. We highly recommend staying at the historic Hotel Valley Ho, dining at The Mission (order their table-side guacamole and avocado margarita!), and head out into the Sonoran desert for hot air ballooning, UTV’ing, mountain biking, hiking, and kayaking along Saguaro Lake."
Park City, Utah
"Park City may be known as a haven for snow bunnies, but it truly comes alive in the fall months when the summer crowds dissipate and the trees turn to magnificent shades of red, orange, and yellow. This charming mountain town has plenty of adventures including standup paddle board yoga in a 10,000 year old crater, bobsledding at the Utah Olympic Park, and hiking through its hundreds of mountain trails. We highly recommend staying at the Stein Eriksen Residences, grabbing bloody marys at the St. Regis Deer Valley, and imbibing in some delicious cocktails at High West Distillery."
Amsterdam, Netherlands
"Amsterdam may be known as a city of sin, but it offers so much more beyond the Red Light District and coffee shops. As one of the best preserved cities in Europe, this progressive city has a burgeoning brewery scene, a plethora of museums, an abundance of history, and it always promises to offer a good time. We highly recommend staying at the Hotel Pulitzer, exploring the Museumplein, visiting the Keukenhof Gardens (in season), dining at the Pancake Bakery (order the poffertjes!), and renting bikes to explore the canals of this quixotic city."
Singapore, Southeast Asia
"With direct flights from major U.S. cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Newark, it has never been easier for a quick stopover in Singapore. While it’s known for its massive skyscrapers and shiny facade, there is so much more to this Southeast Asian city. A visit to Singapore needs to be a mix of new-world glitz and old-world authenticity; a swim in the Marina Bay Sands pool, a ritzy dining experience at Michelin-starred Jaan, and street food on Lau Pa Sat."
Savannah, Georgia
"This sweet southern city exudes “Southern Charm” at every twist and turn. With its scenic Spanish moss trees, antebellum architecture, and gourmet foodie scene, it is no wonder Savannah has a reputation for romance. We recommend renting your own apartment through Lucky Savannah, exploring the Wormsloe Historic Site, walking through its 22 outdoor squares. When you head to Savannah, be sure to bring your appetite and dine at Treylor Park, Collins Quarter, The Grey, The Olde Pink House, and save room for dessert at world famous, Leopold’s Ice Cream."
