Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Weekend Trips
Travel
The Top-Reviewed Hotels Of 2019
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from Weekend Trips
Travel
10 Travel Essentials For Any Successful Solo Trip
Elizabeth Buxton
Dec 28, 2018
Travel
5 Destinations For An Easy Weekend Away — According To A Travel Expert
Elizabeth Buxton
Dec 21, 2018
Travel
3 Unique Trips To Make The Most Of Columbus Day Weekend
Venus Wong
Oct 1, 2018
Dedicated Feature
The Keys To Booking Your Next Trip (Without Spending A Fortune)
There’s nothing worse than realizing the year has almost passed by without you using more than a couple of your hard-earned OOO days, but if you’re on
by
Meagan Drillinger
Travel
11 Women Share Their Favorite Place To Travel Alone
It's a well-known fact that millennials love to travel; we're more willing than other generations to prioritize current experiences and adventures over
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
Your Labor Day Packing List, Scandinavian-Style
Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Travel
5 Short & Sweet NYC Escapes Perfect For Labor Day Weekend
As much as we relish living in the city, sometimes it feels just as good to get the F out. Nothing clears your head like a short break from the concrete
by
Venus Wong
Enter to Win
All-Inclusive Relaxation Gets A Luxury Upgrade
When it comes to all-inclusive hotels, you usually have to choose between quality and quantity. And how many all-you-can-eat shrimp can one person
by
Refinery29
Travel
Pack Your Bags — These Are 2018's Top 25 Hotels & They Are U...
We're almost a solid month into 2018 — so, we are itching to get going with our travel resolutions. Maybe you're already planning one ore more of the
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
Irina Lakicevic's Stylish Guide To Tbilisi
For my first time in Georgia (for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi), I was quite unsure what to expect. But Tbilisi proved to be a great place, which,
by
Irina Lakicevic
Travel
Is This The Hamptons Of Canada?
Every summer weekend, a mass migration takes place in the largest city in the U.S.: Desperate to get away from sweltering subway cars and throngs of
by
Venus Wong
Entertainment
Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum Take A Trip To Paradise — Hawaii, Th...
A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:36pm PST Jenna Dewan has been hard at work lately as host of the new reality TV
by
Courtney E. Smith
Travel
An Instagrammer Just Won $1,600 With This Snap
We know you guys are always up for an adventure — and a challenge. So, when we asked you to show us your most had-to-be-there weekend moments for our
by
Jada Wong
Travel
The L.A. Escape You Need To Hit Up — Stat
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
Los Angeles
The Photographer's Guide To L.A.
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
New York
Upstate NY Is An Instagrammer's Dream
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
Travel
This NYC Designer's Weekend Is Pure Eye Candy
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
New York
9 Amazing NYC Weekend Getaways To Visit Before Everyone Else
We live for the weekend. So, we're sharing the epic destinations that fill up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series, On The Loose. Get
by
Lilit Marcus
Chicago
10 Things Everybody In Chi-Town Is Doing This Fall
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Meghan Streit
Travel
Win $1,600 Like This Gal With A Single Instagram Snap
Remember the #Epic48 Instagram contest we've been raving about for the last month? Here's a reminder: Every month 'til October 31, we're picking one
by
Alison Ives
Travel
This Local Escape Will Give You Serious #FOMO
We live for the weekend. So, this fall, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series,
by
Jada Wong
New York
This Internet-Preneur Gives Us NYC Like We've Never Seen It Before
Some look to the weekend for a little R&R, but to New Yorkers, that concept simply doesn't exist. With a steady stream of concerts, gallery exhibits, and
by
Alison Ives
Entertaining
R29's Beach House Hosts NYC's Fave Baker, Chaos Ensues
Yea, we're stoked about trench-coat weather and Central Park transforming into a veritable pink-and-orange Monet painting come October. But, there’s no
by
Samantha Sutton
Travel
Take A Break From Austin With These 10 Crazy-Cool Escapes
We live for the weekend. So, we're sharing the epic destinations that fill up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new series, On The Loose. Get
by
Jinnie Lee
New York
THIS Is How You Spend A Weekend At The Beach
Professional surfer Quincy Davis is always in training mode. Her daily schedule? Eat, surf, sleep, repeat. Considering that she owns the juniors category
by
Jada Wong
Los Angeles
7 Hidden L.A. Gems That'll MAKE Your Weekend
We live for the weekend. So, this summer, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new
by
Meghan Rabbitt
Travel
Shop Your Way Through New Orleans In Just 48 Hours
We live for the weekend. So, this summer, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new
by
Jada Wong
New York
The R29 Beach House Takes Over Montauk
We love to brag about New York in the summer — rooftop bars are open, restaurant waits are shorter, and the parks are green. But, by the time it's
by
Jada Wong
Food & Drinks
Infuse Adventure Into Your Next Dinner Party
The older you get, the more you seem to care about your surroundings — both within your immediate locale and the far-flung destinations you fantasize
by
Jinnie Lee
Los Angeles
8 Epic L.A. Weekend Escapes You Have To Take NOW
We live for the weekend. So, this summer, we're sharing the epic destinations that are filling up our 48 hours of uninterrupted freedom in this new
by
Meghan Rabbitt
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted