Where To Go On A Girls Weekend Getaway, According To A Travel Trend Expert

Traditionally, taking a family vacation every year has been a given for a lot of people. These days, though, as so many are becoming more attached to their chosen family or "framily," trips that are all about renewing and deepening friendships have become the norm.
Since girls getaways have become so popular, we talked to Jenny Southan, founder of Globetrender, an online magazine and trend forecasting agency, to find out the best destinations for these types of trips. Southan recommended five spots that are perfect for quick weekend trips with besties. Below, she shared these destinations, as well as recommendations for where to stay and what to do when you and your gal pals arrive.
Reykjavik
"Easily accessible from New York and London with flights at 3 and 5 hours, respectively, the capital of Iceland is booming. The new Retreat Hotel at the Blue Lagoon is close to the airport and offers the ultimate natural al fresco spa experience (there's even a swim-up bar). There's also amazing access to nature for day trips and a tiny city center (so there is never far to go in heels) with loads of excellent bars and restaurants."
Palm Springs
"Renting a convertible car and taking a road trip from L.A. to Palm Springs (a 2.5-hour drive) is a great feeling after a hard week at work. This little desert town has trendy vintage stores, hot springs, a year-round balmy climate for strappy dresses, and 'scene' hotels such as the Ace, Arrive, and Saguaro that put on regular pool parties."
Napa Valley
"The new Netflix movie Wine Country will no doubt be responsible for an uptick in getaways with the girls after its all-female cast rented a house together to celebrate a 50th birthday. As you'd expect, there are plenty of opportunities for wine tasting, but there's also Michelin-starred restaurants and an emerging outdoor street art project called RAD Napa that you can explore by bike."
Marrakech
"This popular Moroccan city is a bit more hot and exotic than European destinations, but it's still only a 3.5-hour flight from London. With its magical riads, palatial luxury hotels such as La Mamounia, lush gardens, secret nightclubs, and incredible two-year-old YSL Museum, it guarantees hedonism for a few short days."
Chicago
"Just a 2.5-hours flight from New York, Chicago has stylish hotels including one from Soho House, which supplies a full range of Cowshed bathing products in its bathrooms and extravagant in-room bars for pre-dinner drinks. Guests also have access to the rest of the club including its rooftop pool. Hangovers permitting, there are standout galleries and outdoor art, lakeside beaches, and an interesting architecture boat tour along its river."