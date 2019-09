Day two began with breakfast, as any busy day should, this time on the communal rooftop at Riad Jaaneman , and it’s safe to say that watching a pastel sunrise while drinking coffee is the perfect way to start any day. Suitably caffeinated, I headed to Les Jardins de La Koutoubia for a little walk; it’s well worth a visit alongside Le Jardin Secret, as they have a very different feel from one another. Both incredibly lush and green, Les Jardins de La Koutoubia are grander and far more open. The food in Marrakech was delicious so I made a habit of eating at any given opportunity, this time at La Famille , a vegetarian spot in a gorgeous garden. It was a good break from traditional Moroccan cuisine, and there is something very nice indeed about enjoying a salad and mint tea in a sun-dappled garden! Now, while I am a huge city break fan, they don't tend to make for a relaxing trip, but I managed to fit in some downtime nonetheless. At the Farnatchi Spa , a monochrome-tiled entrance leads through to various treatment rooms. It's hard to prise yourself away after a massage, but it makes for the perfect parting moment before packing my Horizn suitcase to leave Marrakech and head to the airport. Which, sadly, it was time for me to do, via the souks one last time to soak up the intoxicating atmosphere of this incredible city.