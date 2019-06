The Best Destinations To Visit In July, According To Travel Influencers

Antigua

"July is the month that we can finally drop our spring coats and let loose. There is no better place to travel in July than Antigua . Antigua's annual Caribbean Carnival takes place every August, but the festivities leading up to their big day start in July. If you love to party to soca and reggae music, you will find tons of concerts and events happening daily. If the steel drums are more your thing, you definitely must check out Shirley Heights on a Sunday afternoon. Shirley Heights is known for its spectacular views and out-of-this-world view of the sunset over Antigua. You will also be delighted with tasty BBQ as you dance the night away.Antigua is said to have 365 beaches. If chilling is more your thing, you can spend time relaxing on any one of Antigua’s clear blue water beaches (which are also great for snorkeling). This Caribbean island is lush, the people are beautiful, and whether you want to start partying for Carnival or just relax, Antigua is a hot spot for travel in July."