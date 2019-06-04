Story from Travel

The Best Destinations To Visit In July, According To Travel Influencers

Olivia Harrison
Photographed by Ali Gavillet.
School's out, summer's in, and we're desperately trying to get away. With longer days, warmer weather, and a bit more free time, summer is the perfect opportunity to take a trip, but of course, that raises the question, "where should I go?"
According to travel influencers, there are a number of amazing destinations around the world that are especially ideal in July. Ahead, five share their top travel recommendation for the month. Included on the July destinations list are island paradises in Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean where you can unwind in the summer heat. There are also two domestic destinations perfect for road trips or girls weekend getaways.
Take a look at the top spots to travel this July then start taking advantage of all that the summer has to offer in the vacation department.
Pacific Northwest



"Most people think of Seattle as dreary and rainy all year round, but this could not be further from the truth. In the summer, the Pacific Northwest comes alive, and it's perhaps the most beautiful place to spend July.

During this month, the lavender fields start to become a vibrant purple, and it'll make you forget all about Provence in France being the lavender capital of the world. The town of Sequim on the Olympic Peninsula hosts a huge lavender festival around the entire city with many different farms to visit to get your fix of the soothing scent (just make sure to watch out for all the bees flying around).

If you want to hike, Olympic National Park has some of the best and most beautiful trails around. The Hoh Rainforest is one of the largest temperate rainforests in the United States, and it feels like walking through a mysterious wood from a fantasy novel. If you want to relax a bit more, you can take a ferry out to any of the San Juan Islands. Oprah recently bought a house on Orcas Island, so you know there must be something magical about it if the talk show queen wants to escape to there.

For the city lovers, both Seattle and Portland perk up a lot as the sun starts to shine more often, so there's plenty of things to enjoy in these two metropolises. Pike Place Market in Seattle is a must-do when visiting, and did you even really visit Portland if you didn't get a famous Voodoo Doughnut or get lost in the stacks at Powell's City of Books?" — Sam of Some Call Me Adventurous
Aeolian Islands



"If your only requests for a sweet summer getaway are a beautiful Italian countryside, delectable food, and few tourists, then look no further than the enchanting Aeolian Islands. Located off the coast of Sicily, these idyllic islands transport travelers directly to La Dolce Vita. Despite tourist travel to Italy increasing every year, the isolated Aeolian Islands have managed to keep their authenticity, intimacy, and solitude…for now.

In July, the Aeolian Islands are a place where the smell of olives permeate the air, acres of vineyards decorate its steep mountains, and few tourists flock to the islands. The premier way to visit the Aeolian Islands is by private sailing yacht via Sicily through a reputable company such as Yachts & Friends. While sailing the unspoiled archipelago of the Aeolian Islands, make sure to visit Spiaggia Bianca on the island of Lipari, hike the active volcano on the island of Stromboli, and dance the night away on the posh island of Panarea. This is the ultimate Italian escape that you've been waiting for." — Collette & Scott of Roamaroo
Bali



"If you're looking for an easy island getaway in July, where better to escape to than beautiful Bali? With temperatures of 80 degrees and no rain forecast, July is the perfect month to experience this tropical Indonesian island famed for its stunning landscapes, delicious food, and fascinating culture. From surfing and snorkeling to rice terraces and temples, Bali is the perfect destination for a summer adventure. Whether you're sleeping in a treehouse or diving with sea turtles, you'll fall in love with Balinese island life." — Mel of illumelation.com
Las Vegas



"Las Vegas is one of my favorite summer destinations! Temperatures may be soaring, but there are plenty of pool parties, frozen margaritas, and spots with air conditioning to keep you cool. With an endless selection of world-class nightclubs and entertainment, it really is like an adult Disneyland. If you aren't into the club scene, take in a show like Cirque du Soleil or check out one of the celebrity residencies.

One of the best things about Las Vegas is that there is fun for everyone, whether it's a family vacation or a bachelorette party. When it comes to accommodation, try to pick a place on the famous Las Vegas Strip. That way you can walk, Uber, or taxi rather than renting a car. I've been countless times and have yet to grow tired of it. There's always something new to see!" — Francesca of One Girl: One World
Antigua



"July is the month that we can finally drop our spring coats and let loose. There is no better place to travel in July than Antigua. Antigua's annual Caribbean Carnival takes place every August, but the festivities leading up to their big day start in July. If you love to party to soca and reggae music, you will find tons of concerts and events happening daily. If the steel drums are more your thing, you definitely must check out Shirley Heights on a Sunday afternoon. Shirley Heights is known for its spectacular views and out-of-this-world view of the sunset over Antigua. You will also be delighted with tasty BBQ as you dance the night away.

Antigua is said to have 365 beaches. If chilling is more your thing, you can spend time relaxing on any one of Antigua’s clear blue water beaches (which are also great for snorkeling). This Caribbean island is lush, the people are beautiful, and whether you want to start partying for Carnival or just relax, Antigua is a hot spot for travel in July." — Nikki of Nikki World Boss
