There are two kinds of people in this world: people who love road trips, and people who would rather eat their own hair than sit in the backseat of a car for hours at a time and call it a "vacation." I'll be honest: I kind of thought that the Kardashians were the former. After all, when you can afford to jet to exotic locations via private plane — as they often do during very special episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — taking the 405 instead just seems much less efficient. Apparently, I was totally wrong. Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian hit the open road this week to explore all that California — or should I say Kalifornia — had to offer, and they did it in enviable vintage style.
Okay, okay — so technically the Kardashians only road tripped as far as Palm Springs, and they only took a day out of their very busy schedules to do so. Regardless, this trio checked pretty much every necessary step off their road trip bucket list. Score a fancy vintage convertible? Check. (The sisters rented a Chevrolet Bel Air convertible, reports E! Online.) Don fancy shades? Check. Take photos with a gigantic dinosaur? Check, check, check.
As with everything the Kardashians do, they documented this trip on Instagram and Snapchat. (I'm particularly obsessed with the photo of KoKo's bright yellow road trip nails.) Anyone else itching to put the pedal to the metal, Kardashian-style?
It's sweet to see the sisters on an adventure, even if E! Online reports that they hit Palm Springs just for brunch (as opposed to an entire weekend). In case you're wondering how long the reality stars' road trip took them, Palm Springs is about three hours away from Calabasas, the California town the Kardashians made even more famous than it already was. Let's hope their road trip at least included some damn good eggs Benedict.
