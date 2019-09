There are two kinds of people in this world: people who love road trips, and people who would rather eat their own hair than sit in the backseat of a car for hours at a time and call it a "vacation." I'll be honest: I kind of thought that the Kardashians were the former. After all, when you can afford to jet to exotic locations via private plane — as they often do during very special episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — taking the 405 instead just seems much less efficient. Apparently, I was totally wrong. Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian hit the open road this week to explore all that California — or should I say Kalifornia — had to offer, and they did it in enviable vintage style.