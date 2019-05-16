Taco Bell for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A Taco Bell hat on your head and Taco Bell shoes on your feet. You’re going to get married at a Taco Bell and while your funeral will be sad, it won’t be because it ran out of Taco Sauce. For some mega-fans, Taco Bell is a lifestyle, and this summer, you can even have a Taco Bell vacation.
The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, will open its doors in Palm Springs, California this August. Amenities will include a gift shop full of merch, including an exclusive clothing line with a few hotel-exclusive clothing items. There will be an on-site salon where you can get Taco Bell nail art, fades, or a braid from the braid bar.
But of course, you came here for the food: the resort will deliver on classic Taco Bell flavors, and introduce new hotel-exclusive food items. There will also be a daily happy hour. More details are to come in terms of design and entertainment, but re-creating the most iconic 90’s Taco Bell interiors would be an Instagram win.
While details regarding rates and accommodations are yet to be shared, this 18+ travel destination will start taking reservations this June.
According to the press release, this hotel was “inspired by tacos and fueled by fans.” It seems like the Met Gala kicked off a whole season of camp because a fast food taco chain-helmed hotel is definitely indulgent, extra, and lovably tacky.
“The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date,” a Taco Bell spokesperson said. Yeah, no kidding.
Correction, May 16th, 2019: An earlier version of this story claimed the Taco Bell x Forever 21 line would be available at the hotel gift shop. The gift shop will stock an exclusive clothing line, instead. We regret the error.
