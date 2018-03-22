For some, Taco Bell sauce is more than just a nice addition to a Crunch Wraps: Taco Bell sauce is an obsession, a hip accessory, even a way of life. If you're one of those sauce fiends, you'll be happy to know that the company will soon introduce another way to love its condiments. Today, Taco Bell announced it is making its own brand of tortilla chips, which are flavored to taste like its various sauces.
In May, Taco Bell tortilla chips will start showing up at stores across the country. The chips will come in three different varieties. There is Classic, which is just a standard tortilla chip in a Taco Bell-branded bag. The other two chip types, though, are a bit more special, and are inspired by Taco Bell's Mild sauce and Fire sauce. To us, one of the most alluring things about these new sauce-flavored tortilla chips is that they come in a chip bag that designed to look exactly like a giant Taco Bell sauce packet.
More important than charming packaging, however, is taste. Taco Bell describes the Mild tortilla chips as having hints of cumin and three different kinds of chili pepper just like its Mild sauce. We got a chance to try the chips ourselves, and we thought the they tasted more like taco seasoning than the iconic Mild sauce. Still, we enjoyed them all the same. The bright red Fire tortilla chips are said to have the flavors of jalapeño, chili peppers, and paprika. During our taste test, we definitely did experience a kick of heat to the back of our throats after swallowing each Fire chip.
When the Taco Bell Chips are officially launched this May, you'll be able to buy bags of the Fire and Mild chips in a variety of sizes including 1 ounce, 3.5 ounces, 11 ounces, and 30 ounces. Your size choice simply depends on how big of a Taco Bell sauce packet you want to appear to be carrying — or how many chips you want to eat.
