It's a well-known fact that millennials love to travel; we're more willing than other generations to prioritize current experiences and adventures over saving for retirement. But, while venturing outside of our home cities is usually exhilarating experience, it can also be an intimidating one — especially when traveling alone. Sure, solo travel is an enticing idea in theory; we are drawn to stories where people go on far-flung adventures without a companion. But in reality, we often find ourselves tiptoeing around the concept with trepidation instead of diving in with Eat, Pray, Love abandon. And while we can stock up on all the goods and gear to keep us organized on such journeys, actually planning out and committing to a trip is not quite as simple.
Which is exactly why we decided to say screw it to travel guides and get some real world advice instead: recommendations from successful solo-travelers. We asked millennial women across the country about the favorite trips they have taken alone, how they chose the spots, and why they fell in love with these places. So scroll on for some travel inspiration for first-time solo travelers and then dive in all by your damn self.