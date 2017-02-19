Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum Take A Trip To Paradise — Hawaii, That Is

Jenna Dewan has been hard at work lately as host of the new reality TV series, World of Dance. The woman deserves a break, right? Apparently, her husband, Channing Tatum, agrees. The two have been on vacation in Hawaii, which seems to be not at all coincidentally timed with Valentine's Day week.
Tatum captured a pic of Dewan on the beach that she shared on Instagram (above), as Entertainment Tonight reports the duo spent a day on the beach. ET describes one moment, captured on film, when Tatum picked Dewan up and threw her back into the water, as similar to that famous scene in The Notebook. You know the one, where Noah (Ryan Gosling) drops Allie (Rachel McAdams) into the water, and he says, "If you're a bird, I'm a bird too." No confirmation on if they were actually re-enacting the scene or, you know, just frolicking on the beach, but what a way to sell the storyline.
Anyway, Dewan shared a view of the lovely vista the couple is enjoying earlier in the week, writing, "Wake at dawn with a winged heart, and give thanks for another day of loving. Hope everyone feels some love today on Valentines."
She also shared a cute selfie of her beach life.
