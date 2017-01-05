Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Joining J.Lo’s Competitive Dance Show

Good news for Step Up fans everywhere! Jenna Dewan Tatum is joining Jennifer Lopez's upcoming show, World of Dance. The dancer and actress will serve as a judge on the competitive reality show. J. Lo and Tatum shared the announcement on each of their Instagrams on Wednesday. They both posted a cute photo with previously announced judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. Executive producer J. Lo captioned the group shot, "Introducing #WORLDOFDANCE @neyo @derekhough and joining our lil family the lovely @jennaldewan #comingsoon #NBC." The ladies also shared a snap of just the two of them. "So excited to work with this beautiful fierce unbelievably talented woman right here," Tatum captioned her post. World of Dance will have solo and group dancers compete for a $1 million prize. (Casting is open, people!) There is no premiere date set, but we 're already imagining the amazing cameo we pray Tatum's husband and ridiculously talented dancer, Channing, will make.
