In case you were worried, the star of Magic Mike and his wife, dancer-actress Jenna Dewan, have a really great sex life. Yes, the two dancing demi-gods somehow manage to get jiggy with it on the reg.
Jenna Dewan Tatum told Cosmopolitan for its January cover story that she and her husband are "in tune" when it comes to the bedroom pants dance.
"I've always been a sexual person," she says. "We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]. Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that."
So they have a good sex life, which we could have surmised, given their chemistry in the (iconic, perfect) film Step Up and that bananas Lip Sync Battle performance from almost a year ago. But, hey, in a time when it seems like celebrities can't stay married (lookin' at you, Brangelina), this is heartening news.
More than that, Dewan Tatum says that the two have always had a solid relationship. When they met on the set of Step Up, they knew they were going to be together.
"[Channing's] room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door," Dewan Tatum tells Cosmopolitan. "He was like,'I couldn’t stop thinking about you. Let’s do this. I just want to be with you.' From that point forward, we were together."
And the world is better for it. Read the full interview in the January issue of Cosmopolitan, available on newsstands December 13.
