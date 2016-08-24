We know Everly Tatum loves Frozen. Here's hoping she's also partial to '00s dance movies starring her parents.
In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, Jenna Dewan Tatum joked that the 3-year-old has a lot of Step Up viewings in her future. The 2006 film starred Jenna and now-husband Channing and is basically responsible for spawning one of Hollywood's most beloved relationships.
"We keep saying we are going to force-feed Step Up to Everly,"said the actress, who has also been named the brand ambassador for Danskin. "Like, 'You have to watch. You have to see where you came from.'"
Though she's partial to a tutu, the toddler currently seems unlikely to follow in her parents' celebrity footsteps.
"She came to a photo shoot with me and the photographer took a picture of us outside," Dewan Tatum shared. "She let me know that night that she did not like that. She said, ‘Mommy I’ll go to your photo shoot tomorrow, but I do not want my picture taken.’ I’m like, ‘Understood. I hear your words. Got it.’”
Does that mean Step Up: The Next Generation is off the table?
