Exactly 10 years ago, one of the best dance movies of our time was released, Step Up. The only thing hotter than the routines were the two stars — Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. The dancing duo shared an intense spark on screen. Were they just great actors? Or were they truly in love?
Turns out, they really were falling in love before our eyes. Because of the success of the first film, four sequels were made, starring new dancers, new moves, and new love interests.
Even though the troubled Tyler Gage (Tatum) and innocent Nora Clark (Dewan) were replaced in the subsequent installments, fortunately, we still get to see the romance between the Tatums in real life. The two married in 2009, and had a daughter, Everly, in 2013.
But we're throwing it all the way back to 2006 when the two were promoting the film. In the below video from Entertainment Tonight, you can see just how enamored they were with each other. They can't stop gushing about working together. It's the sweetest.
Turns out, they really were falling in love before our eyes. Because of the success of the first film, four sequels were made, starring new dancers, new moves, and new love interests.
Even though the troubled Tyler Gage (Tatum) and innocent Nora Clark (Dewan) were replaced in the subsequent installments, fortunately, we still get to see the romance between the Tatums in real life. The two married in 2009, and had a daughter, Everly, in 2013.
But we're throwing it all the way back to 2006 when the two were promoting the film. In the below video from Entertainment Tonight, you can see just how enamored they were with each other. They can't stop gushing about working together. It's the sweetest.
Advertisement