Idina Menzel should watch her back. There's a new Elsa in town and it's Hollywood’s jack-of-all-trades Channing Tatum. Yes, Tatum can do just about everything: comedy, drama, grinding to "Pony," and, now, playing the empowered protagonist of a Disney hit.
For this Thursday's episode of Lip Sync Battle, Tatum fully committed to a rendition of "Let It Go." He donned Elsa's gown and white braid and twirled around. His wife and competitor, Jenna Dewan Tatum, looked on in amazement as he lip-synced with passion. Maybe he should star in the upcoming stage adaptation. Just a thought.
But of course Tatum does a good Elsa. After all, he's the father of a young daughter. Can't you just imagine him practicing his routine for Everly in secret? That's a little Tatum family fan fiction for your Monday.
For this Thursday's episode of Lip Sync Battle, Tatum fully committed to a rendition of "Let It Go." He donned Elsa's gown and white braid and twirled around. His wife and competitor, Jenna Dewan Tatum, looked on in amazement as he lip-synced with passion. Maybe he should star in the upcoming stage adaptation. Just a thought.
But of course Tatum does a good Elsa. After all, he's the father of a young daughter. Can't you just imagine him practicing his routine for Everly in secret? That's a little Tatum family fan fiction for your Monday.
Advertisement