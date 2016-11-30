Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez's New Dance Competition Show

If you’ve ever slept on Jennifer Lopez, congratulations, you played yourself. She has one of the entertainment industry’s most robust, modern careers. She is one of only a few entertainers to achieve long-term mainstream success as both an actress and musician. To put it in perspective, J.Lo remains the only woman to have a number one film and movie in the U.S. at the same damn time. She also has a bunch of producer credits under her belt. But those of us in the know are aware that her breakthrough came not from her acting or singing chops, but from her moves. Jennifer Lopez has come a long way from her In Living Color “fly girl” days.
And now she’s putting her love for dance behind a new television project called World of Dance. J.Lo will serve as executive producer and judge on the upcoming reality competition show — which sounds like a hybrid between an edgier Dancing with the Stars and American Idol, which she also judged. According to Variety, World of Dance “will feature solo artists competing against duos and crews in all genres of dance, including hip hop, krumping, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, clogging, stomping and more.” For the winner, $1 million is up for grabs.
Here is what we know about the show so far.
And now she’s putting her love for dance behind a new television project called World of Dance. J.Lo will serve as executive producer and judge on the upcoming reality competition show — which sounds like a hybrid between an edgier Dancing with the Stars and American Idol, which she also judged. According to Variety, World of Dance “will feature solo artists competing against duos and crews in all genres of dance, including hip hop, krumping, popping, locking, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, clogging, stomping and more.” For the winner, $1 million is up for grabs.
Here is what we know about the show so far.