25 Top-Rated Reasons To Book A Winter Escape

Scheduling time away from our daily work grinds — while clutched in winter's cruel embrace — is a seasonal no-brainer. But, actually finding time to plan such an escape is never as dreamy as the vacation idea itself. The multiple moving pieces of travel-planning equations can be dizzying to put together, starting squarely at where the heck to go — and more importantly, where the heck to stay. Sure, you could kick things off with a from-scratch destination search...Or, you could consult a tightened and already-vetted list of award-winning hotels across the globe for shaping your future itinerary.
Ahead we're counting down 25 of these top-rated hotels, according to TripAdvisor's 2019 Traveler's Choice awards. From Carolinian inns to water-villas in the Maldives and even cave-houses in Turkey, the one thing this exotic group of 5-star lodgings have in common, are sparkling guest reviews by the most seasoned of TripAdvisor bookers. Scroll on to soak up streamlined inspiration for your future winter escapes — complete with the glowing reasons to book your stays from former well-rested escapees.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.