Not all winter trips translate to sun-drenched beach scenes on remote islands. For some of us, getaways during the months of January into March look a little more local and snow filled — making our suitcase contents less crochet bikini and more wool beanie. So when winter escapes aren't literal cold-weather departures, there's an entirely different set of travel essentials to turn to.
Enter: A streamlined a hit-list of 25 goods, from fashion to wellness and tech, that will suit any chilly destination on the travel docket for 2019 in style. Whether you're planning a restful cabin retreat or an action-packed mountain outing, harsh weather doesn't need to equal a lackluster packing list. Scroll on and let the packable cozy-chic accessories, hydrating beauty kits, and foldable rose-gold flasks ahead prove it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.