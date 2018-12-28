Living our best lives can take form in a multitude of practices that differ from person to person — and regardless of what our varying aspirations may be, each year we line up new resolutions in place of the old to maintain this ideal homeostasis. So, as 2018 comes to its crescendoing close, we decided to map out an actionable guide for achieving our absolute best life in 2019 whatever that may be.
Whether you want to start small or big, cook in more or go out and try something new, the 14 resolution-tied products and practices ahead have those plans and more covered with a click. Kick off the new year on a proactive foot by signing up for a new workout plan, investing in a charity or cause that moves you — or even just by finally cleaning out your closet and sticking to daily vitamin and skincare regimens. We may have different definitions for living our best lives, but if there's one thing to agree on it's moving towards positive change and a happy, healthy year ahead.
