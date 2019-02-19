10 Things You Should Throw Away In 2019

The best way to usher in fresh and better things in the new year is to make room by purging your apartment of all the unwanted mess that's been taking up space in the past 12 months (or longer).
While we desperately want to simplify and get rid of things that no longer serve a purpose in our lives, it can be difficult to know where to start. To help you prep for a total home cleanse, we've tapped Erin Rooney Doland, editor-at-large at Unclutterer.com, to share the top 10 things you should bid farewell to before the end of the year. And, we're not asking you to dump everything in the trash: Doland has also included brilliant suggestions for recycling. Click through for a much tidier 2019. For even more organizational inspirational, check out how your fellow millennials are keeping their spaces clean this year.