PSA: Don't Forget To Clean These Places At Home

Even if you already know how often to wash common household items, the best approach to cleaning the rest of your digs may still be a mystery. Sure, you clean your floors and shower on a regular basis (um, right?). But what about other parts of your living space that you may not think about?
Cleaning the common areas of your home is a great start — but there still may be spots you're missing. Doorknobs, toilet handles, and light switches are often overlooked when it comes to cleaning. But they really shouldn't be, since you use them every day.
To learn more about commonly neglected areas and to pick up some good cleaning habits, we asked Becca Napelbaum, Handy's in-house cleaning expert, for advice.
"The common theme here is that the more often you clean, the healthier your household will be," Napelbaum says. "A good rule of thumb is to do a deep clean of your home at the end of each week and tackle larger items like machines once a month."
Click through to learn some spots you may have missed. Better late than never.
