Live Your Rom-Com Dreams With These Charming Airbnb Rentals

This winter, instead of leaving cold weather behind for tropical vacations on the beach, we're envisioning an escape to a charming countryside oasis — specifically, one that mirrors Iris Simpkins' (played by the luminous Kate Winslet) abode in seasonal film favorite, The Holiday. For those unfamiliar with this VIP piece of rom-com gold, Winslet's character lives in a cozy cottage that's nestled into the picturesque English countryside and swaps homes with L.A.-living Cameron Diaz's character over the holidays.
Since we can't actually home swap with Winslet IRL, we turned to Airbnb for the next best thing — or, the next 21 best things — that met our The Holiday's Rosehill Cottage criteria. After hunting through hundreds of listings across the country (and the world), we pulled out the best bookings that covered some, if not all, of the following checklist: exposed wooden beams, working fireplaces, stone walls, floor to ceiling bookshelves, slanted roofs, baths, and an overall air of romantic-whimsy.
So if you're feeling restless during the chilly months to come, scroll on to plan your ideal romance-filled escape — whether that's a solo stay in a boho Tennessee bungalow or a couple's trip to a baby goat farm in Virginia. Each Airbnb rental ahead is filled with its own dose of unique charm, from Parisian riverside apartments to real-life English countryside cottages...The only thing we can't promise is a surprise visit from Jude Law.
