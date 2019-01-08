It's the dead of winter, so naturally, all any of us can think about is laying on a pleasantly scorching beach with a good book and a maybe even a strawberry margarita. Our imaginations actively chasing that daydream is pretty much the only thing that's getting us through the cold days. But, if you're looking for real life warm weather and sunshine, Airbnb has affordable suggestions.
According to the rental site, the Caribbean is an extremely popular area for travelers during the months of December, January, and February. Based on increased bookings and the most wish-listed homes, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, St. Lucia, the Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, Martinique, Antigua, St. Kitts, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are the most desirable winter destinations in the Caribbean.
Ahead, we've shared the 20 most wish-listed warm weather listings on Airbnb, so you can rent them ASAP or simply make your winter daydreams feel more realistic by gazing at photos and bookmarking ideas for next year.
