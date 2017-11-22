Irina Lakicevic's Stylish Guide To Tbilisi

Hipster spots, great interiors and architecture — not to mention fantastic music — all mean that Tbilisi’s title of "the new Berlin" is really well deserved. Food is budget-friendly, bakeries are on every corner, and Georgian wine is among the best I’ve tasted. Its brutalist buildings, which, alongside recent contemporary additions, make the city an eclectic and exciting place for anyone who appreciates the mixture of shiny new and charming decay. And not only is Tbilisi very camera-friendly, but it's a fantastic source of creative inspiration to take home when you're done exploring.