Found: The Chicest Beach Accessories We’ve Ever Seen

Memorial Day 2022 may have come and gone, but the holiday weekend ushered in the very crucial, very sun-drenched shore days ahead. While some of you swimsuit-clad readers may already have all the best beach accessories packed and ready to go, chances are there's an item or two that will make those hawt days just a bit shadier, chicer, and more efficient. Fortunately, we have encountered what is arguably the most stylish beach accessories brand ever: Sunday Supply Co. With its selection of cute beach chairs, beach umbrellas, and beach towels, the brand knows how to make even the most low-key seaside excursion feel like a fancy-schmancy resort.
So, what else sets this brand apart? You could say Sunday Supply Co. knows a thing or two about beach setups — after all, it's based out of the Australian beach town of Byron Bay. (Its line of premium coastal goods is now available stateside, with a shipping center located in California.) Expect beautifully crafted beach umbrellas that offer strong protection from harmful rays, lightweight and sturdy beach chairs in adorable prints and colors, towels made from ultra quick-drying cotton, and terry towel bucket hats that can be plopped right onto wet tresses.
To get Refinery29 readers acquainted with this beach brand from Down Under, Sunday Supply Co. is offering $10 off your first order with the code REFINERY10 through July 27. Ahead, check out some of the most hyped, most coveted accessories that'll upgrade your next beach trip into a luxurious seaside affair.
If you don't already have a large (and quick-drying) cotton beach blanket, take this as a sign to secure one before your next sandy adventure. This one covers a larger surface area than a beach towel — 84 by 84 inches to be exact — which makes lying around more comfortable since you're not as closed in by scorched sand.
The beach bums have spoken — quite literally. Butts have found these lightweight beach chairs quite comfy, thanks to the padded seats and back. They score a perfect 5-star rating from 19 reviews, and customers rave about their versatility. "Great for the beach, park, concerts, or a sunny day in the yard! They even have a pouch at the back to store your essentials and [these chairs can be] easily transported with a shoulder strap." No need to be overly precious over these adorable prints, either — the fabric is water-, tear-, and fade-resistant.
Oversize, machine washable, durable, terry covered, and canvas lined — what's not to love about this perfectly constructed beach carryall? It's just the right size for toting your day's belongings with ease: towels, blankets, snacks, books, and a Bluetooth speaker.
Quite possibly the most coveted item from Sunday Supply Co., the beach umbrella has an impressive canopy diameter of 6.5 feet with cute cotton tassels hanging off. It's absolutely essential for anyone who worries about being overexposed to harmful rays — this one touts UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) 50+, which is the maximum rating a piece of fabric can offer from the sun. You can get this shady product in fun prints like spots, checkers, and stripes.
It's no secret that beach towels can get gnarly, but this one from Sunday Supply Co. is meant to withstand the sand and saltwater better than your average terry. And that's because it's designed to dry quickly, which you can't find in most 100% cotton towels. Reviewer Steph G. wrote, "Amazing quality. I love the dune beach towel as it is the perfect length for me, most towels I find are too short. I also love the quick-drying material."
Bucket hats are a dime a dozen these days, but we've yet to see one made entirely out of 100% terry toweling. This plushy, absorbent material just may be the game-changing factor when it comes to beach hats that actually dry off wet hair.
