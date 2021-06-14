Story from Home

The Best Beach Towels For Basking In The Summer Sun

Alexandra Polk
While everyone else has their heads in the seasonal clouds of lake-front Airbnb rentals, flowy house dresses, and the best new swimsuits, we're grounding our attention on one of summer 2021's unsung staples: the beach towel. A workhorse accessory that goes beyond the beach to park picnics and backyard sunbathing, these larger-than-your-average-shower towels are everything from durable to comfortable and cute. We went ahead and curated a collection of the best and brightest beach towels of the season — including everything from H&M's lightweight Turkish styles to Brooklinen's plush oversized iterations and a few of Amazon's old affordable faithfuls. If you're still relying on that lackluster bath rag for your upcoming sun-scapades, then consider the vibrant bunch of beach towels featured below. Scroll through and treat yourself to a new worthwhile summer sheet that will keep you feeling dry and looking fly.
Best Amazon Beach Towels

Need beach towels fast and for cheap? Amazon is here to the rescue with plush oversized beach towel packs for under $50.
Clowood
Plush Oversized Beach Towel
$29.99$33.99
Clowood
Aysesa
3 Set Turkish Beach Towels
$39.99$46.99
Amazon
Kaufman
100% Cotton Velour Striped Beach & Pool To...
$39.99$46.99
Amazon

Best Luxury Beach Towels

If you're bummed that you can't bring your Gucci bag to the beach without ruining the lining, bring the next best thing: a designer towel. Whether it's for the labels or the high-quality materials, these beach towels will envelop you in luxury and make a big statement on the shore.
Balenciaga
Pink Bb Beach Towel
$450.00
SSENSE
Terrain
Venice Fringed Cotton Beach Towel
$88.00
Anthropologie
Jonathan Adler
Snake Beach Towel
$72.00$120.00
Macy's

Best Affordable Beach Towels

On the flipside, beach towels that don't make such a big dent in your wallet are also a great option. Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Wayfair are perfect sites to shop for some quality threads at low prices.
Destination Summer
Sunny Isles Turkish Cotton Beach Towel
$7.99
Destination Summer
Star Wars
Star Wars The Child Vintage Beach Towel Blue
$10.00
Target
Breakwater Bay
100% Cotton Beach Towel
$14.99$35.00
Wayfair

Best Cotton Towels

When it comes to organic cotton, you can't go wrong with Boll & Branch, Brooklinen, or Parachute. These oversized sheets are your safest bet if you want a bright, absorbant, and classic beach towel that you can take anywhere.
Brooklinen
Scenic Beach Towel
$75.00
Brooklinen
Parachute
Oversized Beach Towel
$69.00
Parachute
Boll & Branch
Medallion Beach Towel
$60.00
Boll & Branch

Best Turkish Beach Towels

Turkish beach towels are named after their soft and lightweight Turkish cotton material. Rather than drying you off, these towels are perfect for laying out on the sand, fluffing over the grass for a picnic, or cuddling with on summer nights.
H&M
Cotton Beach Towel
$12.99
H&M
Linum
100% Turkish Cotton Fun In The Sun Pestema...
$25.97$98.00
Nordstrom Rack
Turkish Towels
Mediterranean Turkish Towel
$22.98$42.00
Huckberry
