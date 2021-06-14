The Best Beach Towels For Basking In The Summer Sun

While everyone else has their heads in the seasonal clouds of lake-front Airbnb rentals, flowy house dresses, and the best new swimsuits, we're grounding our attention on one of summer 2021's unsung staples: the beach towel. A workhorse accessory that goes beyond the beach to park picnics and backyard sunbathing, these larger-than-your-average-shower towels are everything from durable to comfortable and cute. We went ahead and curated a collection of the best and brightest beach towels of the season — including everything from H&M's lightweight Turkish styles to Brooklinen's plush oversized iterations and a few of Amazon's old affordable faithfuls. If you're still relying on that lackluster bath rag for your upcoming sun-scapades, then consider the vibrant bunch of beach towels featured below. Scroll through and treat yourself to a new worthwhile summer sheet that will keep you feeling dry and looking fly.
Advertisement
Best Amazon Beach Towels
Need beach towels fast and for cheap? Amazon is here to the rescue with plush oversized beach towel packs for under $50.
Best Luxury Beach Towels
If you're bummed that you can't bring your Gucci bag to the beach without ruining the lining, bring the next best thing: a designer towel. Whether it's for the labels or the high-quality materials, these beach towels will envelop you in luxury and make a big statement on the shore.
Best Affordable Beach Towels
On the flipside, beach towels that don't make such a big dent in your wallet are also a great option. Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Wayfair are perfect sites to shop for some quality threads at low prices.
Best Cotton Towels
When it comes to organic cotton, you can't go wrong with Boll & Branch, Brooklinen, or Parachute. These oversized sheets are your safest bet if you want a bright, absorbant, and classic beach towel that you can take anywhere.
Best Turkish Beach Towels
Turkish beach towels are named after their soft and lightweight Turkish cotton material. Rather than drying you off, these towels are perfect for laying out on the sand, fluffing over the grass for a picnic, or cuddling with on summer nights.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.