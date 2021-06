We’ve got a checklist going to make sure we have everything we need for the hottest-girl summer on record: stock up on top-rated sunscreen ; book the best lake house rental on Airbnb ; acquire the most poppin’ swimwear our budgets can buy. The only thing holding us back from our last initiative is that we’re about 20,000 leagues underwater, thanks to the veritable ocean of cute bathing suits in the swim-o-sphere right now. Do we want something cheap and cheerful or luxe and eco-friendly? (All of the above, please!) Do we need a sporty, covered-up suit that’s going to stay put while we engage in every watersport under the sun OR simply the mere suggestion of a bikini for the most optimal tan? If you’re also out to sea on this decision-making dinghy, then you’ve come to the right place — we’ve done a deep dive (sorry, had to) on all the best swimwear brands for women that the internet has to offer. From the affordable and the low-impact to the inclusively sized and sporty, find the best swimwear brands on the world wide web ahead.