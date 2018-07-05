The Best Swimsuits For $50 Or Less

Finally, beach season is here. Some of you may even have a long-awaited summer vacation on the horizon. Sure, you probably have a drawer of bikinis at the ready for your next getaway, but swimwear is one section of our wardrobe that could always use an upgrade.
Keep in mind, though, that upcoming jaunt will only be the first of your many forays into the water this year. You'll likely enjoy many more sand and pool moments through August (remember August?). So, chances are you'll want to spring for a few new suits in the coming months. Rather than dropping your entire budget on a single fancy one now, keep your purse strings on lock with an under-$50 option to start. Ahead, we found a few affordable styles to make a splash in this season.