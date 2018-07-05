9 Newly Launched Swim Brands To Keep You Ahead Of The Game

We've said it before and we'll say it again, swimwear is one of the fastest growing spaces in terms of just how many new brands pop up each year. But with an abundance of options to choose from, it can be difficult, if not outright daunting, to figure out where to start when shopping for a new suit. While we have a few guides on the best silhouettes and styles to buy, there's only one way to ensure you won't be sporting the same suit of the moment as everyone else: getting a head start on the newest labels.
As much as we love our Solid & Striped low-cut one-piece and H&M halter bikini, even we can admit they're far from the most original options out there. While cute, if individuality is your thing, you're better off looking towards less ventured territory with pieces from some newly-launched labels. From minimalists to Instagram maximalists, there's a brand out there for everyone. Here's nine labels we're keeping an eye on in 2018.