9 Newly Launched Swim Brands To Keep You Ahead Of The Game

We've said it before and we'll say it again, swimwear is one of the fastest growing spaces in terms of just how many new brands pop up each year . But with an abundance of options to choose from, it can be difficult, if not outright daunting, to figure out where to start when shopping for a new suit . While we have a few guides on the best silhouettes and styles to buy, there's only one way to ensure you won't be sporting the same suit of the moment as everyone else: getting a head start on the newest labels.