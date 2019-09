Madewell is an old pro at third party swimwear. Working with the likes of Mara Hoffman and Tavik in the past, the store has curated a swim section that's always a step ahead of the game featuring exclusive styles and colorways. And if you've yet to notice, Madewell has been steadily building up its relationship with Solid & Striped, selling the bathing suit brand's spring stock on its site for the last few weeks. But instead of featuring exclusive styles, the collaboration is set to be a true co-designed effort. Made up of four pieces, including the Solid & Striped hero piece the Anne-Marie , the collection features an Instagram-worthy palette of prints including a muted rainbow design begging for a rooftop pool backdrop in Morocco and a red, white, and pink striped set that we'll be seeing on L.A. It girls everywhere.