Solid & Striped is a case study for this decade. It's a prime example of a brand that has managed to organically hack the Instagram airways while others are shelling out 90% of their marketing budget to accomplish what they have. A frequent tag for influencers and models on vacation, a staple in the swim section of large scale retailers and indie boutiques everywhere, and a beacon for innovative swimsuit designs that are rolled out faster than Zara's seasonal new arrivals, the label has tapped into what it means to be a thriving millennial brand. So when we got the exclusive whisper (psst...and an early access shopping link) that Sold & Striped was preparing to launch a limited-edition collaboration, we realized we haven't been this excited since last year's drool-inducing partnership with Staud.
In a surprising turn, you won't find any high-end, limited edition runs with Net-A-Porter or other designer heavy fares in this announcement. Instead. Solid & Striped is connecting with their audience on a level they can authentically relate to with a collaboration with millennial favorite Madewell.
Madewell is an old pro at third party swimwear. Working with the likes of Mara Hoffman and Tavik in the past, the store has curated a swim section that's always a step ahead of the game featuring exclusive styles and colorways. And if you've yet to notice, Madewell has been steadily building up its relationship with Solid & Striped, selling the bathing suit brand's spring stock on its site for the last few weeks. But instead of featuring exclusive styles, the collaboration is set to be a true co-designed effort. Made up of four pieces, including the Solid & Striped hero piece the Anne-Marie, the collection features an Instagram-worthy palette of prints including a muted rainbow design begging for a rooftop pool backdrop in Morocco and a red, white, and pink striped set that we'll be seeing on L.A. It girls everywhere.
While the offering isn't fully available until May 1, both brands are opening up a pre-sale for two of the swimsuits for Madewell loyalty members via email starting today, April 19. (And the good news for those who aren't loyalty member, you have time to sign up before the pre-sale kicks off). Hey, it pays to be an R29 loyalist.
