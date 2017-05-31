How Did Everyone Miss The Best Swimsuit Collaboration Of Summer?

This isn't any old one-off swim collaboration, either. Instead, we've been gifted a 48-piece swim, ready-to-wear, and accessories collection all in one. True to Solid & Striped's status quo, the bathing suit silhouettes are minimalist in nature, but also take a page from Staud's vintage vibes by mixing romantic colors with ribbed fabric. There's mini-tee bikinis, high-rise bikinis, button-up one-pieces, scoop-back monikinis, and a few two-piece clothing sets that make the mythical words "cool poolside cover-up" a reality.