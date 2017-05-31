How Did Everyone Miss The Best Swimsuit Collaboration Of Summer?

Like two of our best friends tying the knot or ordering a vanilla and chocolate swirl cone, watching two things we love unite as one is an exciting thing to witness. While there may not have been any exchanging of rings or flavors, the new Staud and Solid & Striped union is giving us that same magical feeling.
This isn't any old one-off swim collaboration, either. Instead, we've been gifted a 48-piece swim, ready-to-wear, and accessories collection all in one. True to Solid & Striped's status quo, the bathing suit silhouettes are minimalist in nature, but also take a page from Staud's vintage vibes by mixing romantic colors with ribbed fabric. There's mini-tee bikinis, high-rise bikinis, button-up one-pieces, scoop-back monikinis, and a few two-piece clothing sets that make the mythical words "cool poolside cover-up" a reality.
Oh, and did we mention that, for the first time ever, Solid & Striped will be selling bags? While they're not yet available to view on-site, if they're anything like Staud's current iterations, we trust the bucket bag and tote options will have us handing over the remaining pennies in our wallets. Currently, you can place pre-orders online, set to ship June 13. See our selects from the dream team collection ahead, and make sure to stop by Solid & Striped to see the full line in its drool inducing glory.