If you walk into a Target, there's no avoiding the overwhelming allure of the swim section ; it always has prime real estate at the front of the store and is often accompanied by an eye-catching display and prices that make it far too easy to validate buying six new swimsuits with no real place to where them. Affordability mixed with pretty timely trend offerings make the temptation too hard to resist. So when that same swim section goes on sale, all reason goes out the window.