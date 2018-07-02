There are few things we don't hit up Target for. From cheap beauty buys to unnecessary pen cups in the shape of corgi butts, Target has managed to hypnotize us into needing everything it can fit on its shelves. And while we always love a good dollar section deal, lately, we've found ourselves falling for its swimsuit arrivals.
If you walk into a Target, there's no avoiding the overwhelming allure of the swim section; it always has prime real estate at the front of the store and is often accompanied by an eye-catching display and prices that make it far too easy to validate buying six new swimsuits with no real place to where them. Affordability mixed with pretty timely trend offerings make the temptation too hard to resist. So when that same swim section goes on sale, all reason goes out the window.
Running until July 4, using the code JULY4 at checkout will get you (drum roll please!) 20% off all of Target's swimwear. We're talking roughly 1,500 swimsuits — from Tori Praver to Sun Labb — all of which are on sale. If you've been debating whether or not to buy that red, white, and blue bikini for one wet, hot American weekend (we say go for it!) or you're looking for this summer's go-to suit, Target's got you covered.