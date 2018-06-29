Urban Outfitters' Crazy Cheap Sale Has Everything You Need For Summer

It's that glorious time of the year when sales are in abundance. In preparation for the fall arrivals, brands are discounting their spring and summer wares at alarming rates, which we're taking full advantage of. But every so often, a sale comes along that's more than just a chance at scoring a good deal. The true mecca of sales is one that's so deeply discounted and chock-full of items to choose from that we use it as opportunity to fill out our closets.
Urban Outfitters just launched one of those sales and it has everything we're looking for this summer. On top of its ongoing sale, from today until July 3, UO is taking an additional 30% off all sale items. That's dirt cheap. From a rainbow striped canvas backpack set to become your go-to beach companion to the Calvin Klein denim pairings you've been sitting on since February, the need to shop this sale is real. But don't take our word for it. We heavily recommend you check this one out on your own. To get you going, we've pulled together our top 25 sale picks up ahead.