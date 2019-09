Urban Outfitters' Crazy Cheap Sale Has Everything You Need For Summer

It's that glorious time of the year when sales are in abundance. In preparation for the fall arrivals, brands are discounting their spring and summer wares at alarming rates, which we're taking full advantage of. But every so often, a sale comes along that's more than just a chance at scoring a good deal. The true mecca of sales is one that's so deeply discounted and chock-full of items to choose from that we use it as opportunity to fill out our closets.