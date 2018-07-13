Target Has More Than 1,700 Swimsuits To Shop This Season

Between its four fashion-y lines, the launch of Universal Thread, which offers a full range at budget-friendly prices, and a collaboration with Hunter, Target really is here to outfit you for every single occasion in your life. And now, just in time for swim season, Target has re-upped its offering with more than 1,700 styles to choose from — including an expanded assortment for all body types.
“It’s our goal to take the stress out of swimsuit season and bring joy back to the beach by providing something for every Target guest,” the retailer posted on its A Bullseye View website. “To show off the new styles you’ll see bright, vibrant images throughout our marketing campaign — all meant to inspire guests to have fun while rocking their favorite swimsuit. Something you won’t see? Reshaping or airbrushing. Building on the strong foundation we set with last year’s campaign, we’re celebrating women and encouraging them to embrace the beauty of their own bodies.”
Aside from the body positive imagery, it doesn’t hurt that the suits feature fashion-forward trends in a variety of colors, textures, and styles, including '70s-inspired prints and classic Americana stars and stripes. Prices range from $14.99-$59.99, but most hover around $24.99, which really can't be beat. Click ahead to shop some of our favorites, because summer will (hopefully) be here sooner than we think.
