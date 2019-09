Target Has More Than 1,700 Swimsuits To Shop This Season

“It’s our goal to take the stress out of swimsuit season and bring joy back to the beach by providing something for every Target guest,” the retailer posted on its A Bullseye View website . “To show off the new styles you’ll see bright, vibrant images throughout our marketing campaign — all meant to inspire guests to have fun while rocking their favorite swimsuit. Something you won’t see? Reshaping or airbrushing. Building on the strong foundation we set with last year’s campaign, we’re celebrating women and encouraging them to embrace the beauty of their own bodies.”