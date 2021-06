We're happy to report that if dreamy Gray Malin photos and private beach resorts are your vibe, there's no shortage of retro-inspired umbrellas to choose from: think tassels, thatched roofs, colorblocking, and scalloped edges. And if you value function over form, we've scraped the internet to choose picks with up to 2,000 positive reviews. From mini clip-on umbrellas to a massive pop-up tent, we've covering every beachgoer's shady needs.