Here, we speak to Gray about his enviable career and the tranquil mental getaway we experience looking at the world’s most popular beaches from his bird’s eye view...I studied photography and marketing at Boston college before starting my career in LA. My first series in 2010, called Prada Marfa, quickly became a viral success and allowed someone like me to become recognised. I didn’t have any backing or investment but the success of this series allowed me to save enough money to afford my first helicopter to shoot the next project. I was scared I might be a one hit wonder but then the aerial series took off. It was an incredible way to see the world, and social media, especially Instagram , helped build my profile.I was inspired by a photo I took from a hotel balcony where I was looking straight down on a giant swimming pool full of sunbathers and people splashing in the pool. I wanted to see if I could achieve more shots like this so looked into renting a helicopter and seeing a beach from the sky, I noticed how attractive the beach umbrellas and sun loungers looked from above.