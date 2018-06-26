All-Inclusive Resorts For Your Next Vacay — No Passport Required

The way we see it, there are two kinds of vacations: the kind where you’re running around sightseeing and scouring the internet for tips on where to go and what to eat, and the kind where you don’t have to make any plans because everything is taken care of. If you're in the market for the latter, an all-inclusive getaway can be a great option. Especially if you want to go into it knowing exactly how much the whole trip will cost.
Of course, places like Mexico and Jamaica offer excellent accommodations, but you don't necessarily have to venture that far. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite all-inclusive resorts where Americans don't need a passport to visit. From Austin to Palm Springs to the U.S. Virgin Islands, consider your next trip planned.