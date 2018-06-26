Story from Travel

All-Inclusive Resorts For Your Next Vacay — No Passport Required

Jesse Sposato
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Alexandra Gavillet.
The way we see it, there are two kinds of vacations: the kind where you’re running around sightseeing and scouring the internet for tips on where to go and what to eat, and the kind where you don’t have to make any plans because everything is taken care of. If you're in the market for the latter, an all-inclusive getaway can be a great option. Especially if you want to go into it knowing exactly how much the whole trip will cost.
Of course, places like Mexico and Jamaica offer excellent accommodations, but you don't necessarily have to venture that far. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite all-inclusive resorts where Americans don't need a passport to visit. From Austin to Palm Springs to the U.S. Virgin Islands, consider your next trip planned.
Read these stories next:
19 Places You Need To See ASAP (Seriously, Wow)
These Hotels Are More Romantic Than The Notebook
15 Bucket List Hotels We're Completely Obsessed With
Related Stories
These Are The World's Top 25 Hotels
These Ice Hotels Are Worth The Frostbites
15 Bucket List Hotels We Love

More from Travel

R29 Original Series