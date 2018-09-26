There’s nothing worse than realizing the year has almost passed by without you using more than a couple of your hard-earned OOO days, but if you’re on a budget, the idea of actually booking a proper vacation may seem completely out of reach.
Luckily, it doesn’t have to be. In fact, all it takes is a few hacks and some insider knowledge to be able to afford your next trip (yes, even if you’ve also got student debt, rent, and entirely unaffordable serums to think about). To prove it, we teamed up with Citi to bring you 12 tried-and-true keys to get you where you’re going, while still leaving you with enough money to actually have fun once you get there. Click ahead for all the tools you need to finally request those well-deserved days off.
We’re all for a spontaneous trip, but if you’re really trying to be conscious of your wallet, it’s in your best interest to wait it out until you’ve saved up enough. Start a dedicated savings account now that you add to each month (even if it’s just $20), and don’t touch it until you’ve saved up enough to at least cover your flights and lodging.
When you’re actually ready to sit down and book your flights, make sure you’ve timed it correctly. Many U.S. airline sites launch sales on Monday or Tuesday mornings, and competitors will typically match those with lower prices by Tuesday afternoon, so that’s usually the ideal time to book.
How far in advance of the trip should you be booking? According to a study done by CheapAir.com, the best time to book a domestic flight is 70 days in advance. For international flights, the ideal booking windows are 160 days for Europe, 207 days for the Caribbean, 70 days for Mexico, 120 days for Asia, 110 days for South America, 197 days for Australia or the South Pacific, and 199 days for Africa.
In addition to saving up for a trip, make sure your regular spending is also aiding in your travel goals — yes, even that daily overpriced matcha latte can get you a little closer to an affordable trip, so long as you’re using a credit card that rewards you with travel points.
For example, Citi's no-fee American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp credit card lets you earn two AAdvantage miles for every dollar spent at grocery stories and on American Airlines purchases, plus one mile for every dollar spent on all other purchases. There's also a limited-time offer of 10,000 AAdvantage bonus miles and a $50 statement credit if you spend $500 within the first three months.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Booking a round-trip ticket from one airline is certainly the most convenient option, especially for racking up miles with a preferred airline. But it's often more cost effective to book two separate one-way tickets. This allows you to play with departure times and different airports, which opens up options and lowers price points.
If your travel dates are flexible or you have enough time to plan in advance, set up fare alerts that notify you of any major sales or price drops. Sites like Skyscanner and Airfarewatchdog offer services where you can plug in your home airport, desired airport, and desired date range to be sent updates whenever rates change.
It might not be the most creative option, but booking a package that includes airfare, your hotel, and a car can often end up saving you quite a bit of cash. Online travel agencies (OTAs) like Expedia, Hotels.com, Orbitz, and Priceline will lower their prices for both airfare and hotel to lure customers into booking it all through one site. Just be sure to look over what you're booking: The price might be considerably lower, but that may mean you’re getting a less desirable flight time or room.
Why are flights to Europe and hotels so high in the spring and summer? Because the rest of the world wants to be in Europe then, too. It’s basic supply and demand. If you want to score the best deals on hotels and flights, scope out both the low and shoulder seasons in the destination you want to visit. When there’s lower interest, rates will be lower as well, so airlines and hotels can keep their occupancy numbers up. Plus, there’s a good chance you’ll have a row (and a beach) to yourself.
Sometimes airlines and hotels will offer flash sales, meaning they come up quickly and leave just as fast. Many apps (including TravelPirates, The Flight Deal, Hotel Tonight, and Exit Fares) make it their sole purpose to track these sales and report back to you, so be sure to have those handy.
Honey is a browser extension that automatically applies coupon codes at checkout, and it recently launched a travel version that compares prices from Expedia, Priceline, Booking.com, and other sites for both U.S. and international travel. Using it could save you up to 55% on hotels.