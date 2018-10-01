3 Unique Trips To Make The Most Of Columbus Day Weekend

Sandwiched between Labor Day and Thanksgiving, Columbus Day is an awkward U.S. holiday. For one, many have questioned the holiday's association with Christopher Columbus, and increasingly controversial historical figure, and cities like L.A. and Portland, Maine have actually opted to remove the holiday from their official city calendar.
But while many think that he shouldn't be celebrated because doing so glorifies colonialism, the Italian American community (which disputes this) has largely adapted the holiday as an occasion to show pride for their heritage and their immigrant identity. A massive parade take place in NYC's Little Italy and it's one of the biggest public gatherings of the year.
This early October weekend is a great time to get out of the city — and pick up a bit of Italian American culture while you go leaf-peeping. We've put together three trip itineraries that will be fun even for people who don't observe the holiday. Warning: You might end up with a major food coma.